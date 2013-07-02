Last week was one of the most sociologically fascinating and complex ones in recent American history. Yet what interests many people most from it is that, moments before his death, Trayvon Martin is reported to have referred to George Zimmerman as a “creepy-ass cracker” when talking on the phone to his friend Rachel Jeantel. There would seem to be a contingent who feel that Martin’s use of cracker was the equivalent of a white person’s using the N-word. It wasn’t.

No doubt, Jeantel was dissimulating in claiming that cracker is not a racialized term. Of course it is, and she knows it. In the wake of my own writings and comments on this issue, some people have written me in what appears to be sincere confusion between some whites’ affectionate in-group adoption of cracker and its use as a slur, thinking Jeantel, asked whether cracker was racialized, was thinking of the "warm" use of cracker. But this would have made no sense. Indeed, whites of a certain class have been known to refer to themselves as crackers in the same vein as many blacks use the N-word. However, Jeantel is neither a white person nor does she give much evidence of hanging out with many. She is under no illusion that Martin was using cracker as a term of endearment.

She was trying to avoid defaming Martin, as we would expect of a friend, not to mention one inexperienced in public speaking or presentation. The larger question is more interesting: Was it wrong for Martin to use “the C-word” (notice how goofy it even seems to euphemize it as such)?

Yes, and there are three reasons that the aggrieved ones of the moment are missing.