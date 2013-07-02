Happily the next two days in what Chris Froome, the race favourite, rightly calls the “sublime island” of Corsica were about good bike racing rather than slapstick farce. A second stage across the mountains from Bastia to Ajaccio was won by the Belgian Jan Bakelants of RadioShack. More to the point, Froome attacked alone on one of the climbs, just to remind the others what he can do. On Sunday, what may be the most scenically beautiful stage the Tour has ever known, along the precipitous coast road from Ajaccio to Calvi, saw Peter Sagan surprisingly pipped by the Australian Simon Gerrans, who rides for none other than Orica-GreenEDGE, which won an even less expected victory in Tuesday’s team time trial in Nice to give Gerrans the maillot jaune.

And yet with all these thrills and spills, there have been too many ghosts at the feast—for the Tour, and for France. Nicolas Sarkozy, the last president, is engulfed by resurfacing scandals, and heartily glad that he enjoys legal immunity for anything that happened while he was in office. The administration of his successor, President François Hollande, is tainted by its own scandals. And a French Senate hearing on the economy has just heard evidence from a man who once hoped to be president, although Dominique Strauss-Kahn won’t now be contender, and nor will he be checking into many New York hotel rooms for a while.

As for the Tour, we have seen the disgrace of the hugely popular Laurent Jalabert; we’ve heard Jan Ullrich, who won the Tour in 1997, admit that he engaged in the ghoulish practice of blood-doping, gaining extra energy by reinjecting a quantity of blood previously extracted; and, as if that weren’t enough, on the day the Tour began, Le Monde ran a long interview with Lance Armstrong. I can’t resist quoting from that austere newspaper’s description of how it was rebuffed when it tried earlier for an interview with Armstrong: “il a, de son propre aveu, d'abord pensé à nous répondre ‘fuck off’." Even if your French is shaky, you may get the drift.

But really, I didn’t think I could dislike or despise Armstrong any more, until reading this utterly contemptible bleat of evasion and self-pity. Yet again he snivelled that "I didn't invent doping. I simply participated in a system. I am a human being." I suggest that readers could try a logical experiment, adapting that defence for persons accused of any other offence, from rape to racketeering to war crimes. He also said that the devastating report last fall from the the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency "did not draw a true picture of cycling from the end of the 1980s to the present day. It succeeded perfectly in destroying one man's life, but didn't benefit cycling at all"—his life, that is, rather than those ravaged by the scourge of doping.

On July 18, the last Thursday before Paris, the Tour goes not once but twice up the awesome Alpe d’Huez climb in the Alps, where a chemically-fuelled Armstrong used to crush the field—and on that day, the ultimate time bomb will be detonated. In 1998, the “Tour de Farce”, when the Festina scandal revealed the extent of doping, there were more than a hundred tests, none of which was positive. The obvious conclusion was that there was then no adequate test for the blood-boosting drug EPO. But samples from all the riders were frozen and locked away, until the time, which duly came, when there was such a test.