But there are different kinds of advocacy or activism that can accompany journalism, and they merit different degrees of skepticism from readers. Some writers work for a political or lobbying organization with views on the subject they are writing about, or have a financial stake in what they are writing about. Or some work for a publication or television network that demands uniformity from its writers on certain subjects. Fox comes to mind, or the publications put out by liberal or conservative political think tanks. I’ve worked for partisan publications throughout my career and, at times, have had this problem.

Glenn Greenwald is an advocate, but he is not working for a political organization or lobby. He is working for The Guardian, which does not appear to dictate to its writers what they should say about their subjects. Ezra Klein at The Washington Post or David Weigel at Slate or my current colleagues on The New Republic are these kind of advocates. This kind of advocacy can still twist the coverage of people and events to fit political preconceptions. It’s difficult to avoid wishes shaping one’s perception of reality. To limit the distortion, authors have to subject what they do to checks and standards.

Objectivity: Taibbi writes, “Obviously, journalists can strive to be balanced and objective, but that's all it is, striving.” Striving is, however, what is important, and what differentiates coverage that is trustworthy from coverage that is not. Being objective doesn’t mean being without opinions, but making an effort to present the facts at hand accurately. It’s not a fairly tale, but an approachable ideal. That requires rules about evidence and sources, many of which were developed by the New York Times in the early twentieth century. Editors, to take a prime example, generally ask for writers to have two sources for any controversial claims. One can suffice if there is written or aural or video evidence.

Most of the so-called mainstream media in the United States follow these practices. Some foreign publications, including some very famous ones, do not. I have tried several times to confirm surprising stories that appeared in foreign papers only to come up empty. In one case, the story claimed to be based on a transcript of a meeting, but the reporter had not actually seen transcript—someone read portions of it on the phone. Some web publications seem to eschew any rules about sources. And columnists sometimes think they don’t have to have the same kind of evidence for their assertions as a reporter does.

There are also other ways a writer or publication can strive for objectivity. Editors and fact checkers can try to remove distortion that a writer has unwittingly introduced, and editors can insist that a writer listen carefully to both sides of an argument before making a judgment. The result may still not match reality. Mistakes can still be made. But one would expect that, on average, writing that is subject to these kind of checks and rules will be more accurate than writing that is not—and this is regardless of the author’s point of view.