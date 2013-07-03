Poor Evo Morales. The leftist Bolivian president was in Moscow on Monday and Tuesday for the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, and must have been feeling quite important indeed. His country has the second-biggest gas reserves in South America after Venezuela—not to mention half of the world’s lithium, which powers your Prius—and here he was, on the international stage, being considered a member of a motley crew of thorny leaders: Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Iran’s Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro.

No doubt these men shared notes, and laughs, over their needling of America. Putin has been on an anti-American tear since last year’s presidential campaign, and in December signed a law banning U.S. families from adopting Russian children. Ahmadinejad thinks the U.S. is “a satanic power.” Maduro has called President Barack Obama the “grand chief of devils.” Morales, meanwhile, has expelled the American ambassador, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the U.S. Agency for International Development (U.S.A.I.D.) from his country.

So he must have been thrilled when RT, Russia’s English-language outlet, asked him whether he would consider granting asylum to NSA leaker Edward Snowden. Here was a chance to weigh in on the international story of the moment, and at the same time further his anti-American bona fides.

“If there were a request, of course we would be willing to debate and consider the idea,” he said, later adding, “I know that the empires have an espionage network and are against the so-called developing countries. And in particular, against those which are rich in natural resources. Bolivia, as well as Venezuela and Ecuador, are exposed to constant surveillance from the U.S. Empire.”