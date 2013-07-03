Are democracies just places where there are elections? Or does democracy require something more?

The spectacle in Egypt poses the original question in a different way. A government led by the Muslim Brotherhood, which was democratically elected one year ago, faces mass protests and a threatened military coup (as I write, it is not quite clear whether the coup has actually taken place yet, but it seems like it is probably coming). The military insists that it, despite being unelected, is carrying out the people’s will—and, judging from the protests in Tahrir Square and elsewhere, it is not exactly lying. Who is right?

Blogger Michael Koplow, who as an expert on Israel and Turkey knows fragile democracy, is opposed to the military coup: Ultimately, he asserts, the principle that free and fair elections confer legitimacy needs to trump the Egyptian people’s legitimate grievances with an ineffectual and in many ways undemocratic government (Egypt, he says flatly, is not a democracy). Yet, he writes, referring to the Islamist, democratically elected leaders of Turkey and Egypt,

Erdoğan, Morsi, and heads of state everywhere need to unlearn the lesson that they have taken away, which is that elections are all that matter and that what happens between elections does not. Voting for one’s leaders is an important and necessary component of democracy, but elections alone do not a democracy make. This idea of an absolute majoritarian mandate conferred based on election results is enormously damaging, and it harms democracy rather than furthers it. We went through a period in which elections were emphasized as the primary component of democracy promotion, but perhaps now it is time for a switch in which elections are de-emphasized in favor of other things, such as checks and balances, horizontal accountability, respect for minority rights, and other similar factors that have been lost in the shuffle. Elections are needed to usher in democracy, but in a disturbing number of cases elections are now being used to choke off the democracy that they allegedly heralded.

