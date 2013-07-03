What is it that lures them to Moscow? In the days of the Cold War, defectors could convince themselves that they had found not only an escape from their previous lives but an antidote to the hypocrisy of the supposedly free West. They imagined that Russia was a metaphor for something noble and progressive, and they were convinced that it had eclipsed America in a grand Historical sense. America, as the defectors saw it, had turned rotten, and only Russia, the official nemesis of the American myth, could disentangle the lie. To varying degrees, the defectors imagined themselves enmeshed in a metaphysical tug-of-war. All of them insisted on viewing Russia through an ideological prism.

Granted, Snowden, at 29, was barely in elementary school when that ideological prism shattered. It would be hard for even the most deluded anti-secrecy activist to feel much kinship with the Russian government. But Snowden also came to town with a more immediate concern—in his case, escaping arrest. As such, he wasn’t so different from predecessors like Webster, who wanted to sleep with the pretty Russian girl, or Oswald, who really wanted to get away from his mother.

So they prostrated themselves at the feet of the KGB. They made themselves pathetic. They told the Russians they would give them whatever intelligence they could muster, and all they asked for in return was permission to spend the rest of their lives in the Third Rome. The KGB usually rewarded this faith in the great Soviet experiment by sending its American supplicants to some provincial town where they couldn’t infect too many people with their crazy ideas. They gave them a job and an apartment, which were not bad or even very good by Russian standards, and they spied on them always and waited for them to splinter into a thousand pieces, which they almost always did. Then, after the defectors had crawled back to the American Embassy, begging for a way home, the Soviets would decide whether to let them leave. Usually, they did, although by that time, the defector was a pale adumbration of his former self. The rest of his life was almost always very unhappy.

There is a simple explanation for this dissonance pitting the idealistic American against the decidedly non-idealistic Russian state. The American, by viewing Russia through a quasi-spiritual lens, never gave much thought to the cold facts of history and geopolitics, and the Russians thought about nothing else. The American insisted on seeing in Russia something that did not exist, and the Russians were concerned only with what the American could give them. Once the American had been emptied of his data or political utility, he was useless, and they wanted him to leave.

Oswald was typical, in this respect. He tried to persuade the KGB to let him stay in the Soviet Union by offering them supposedly top-secret information about the U-2 spy plane—he had served at a Marine base in Japan where there were U-2’s—but the Russians didn’t need that. They needed a missile that could reach the U-2, which flew at an altitude that was too high for Soviet anti-aircraft defenses. Oswald couldn’t give them that, so they told him to go. He reacted to this by returning to his hotel room and slitting his wrist, at which point the KGB, not wanting an incident, decided to let him stay. Still, the Soviets wanted to make sure he wasn’t actually a very dedicated CIA agent first, so they instructed him not to leave his room at the Metropole Hotel, where he took his meals and studied Russian, and, eight weeks later, in January 1960, put him on a train to Minsk, which, to anyone in Moscow, was like a bad joke: First you try to kill yourself; then we send you to Belorussia.