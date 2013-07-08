This means that in Texas—which has become stridently hostile to women’s rights, with Governor Rick Perry cutting hundreds of millions from women’s health insurance programs, signing a mandatory ultrasound bill into law, vetoing a state version of the Lilly Ledbetter Act, and replacng full-service women’s health clinics with crisis pregnancy centers—Republicans who are worried about a recuperating Democratic Party should be less nervous about Wendy Davis than the calculating super-donor standing behind her. But national observers might want to take note as well, as Mostyn is preparing to lend her deep fundraising connections to another female pol: Hillary Clinton.

Amber Mostyn is already a familiar name to anyone who closely tracked the super PACs of the 2012 election cycle. She and her husband gave a combined $5.2 million to Democratic causes, surpassing even George Soros, Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, and Bill Koch in their generosity. Most of the Mostyn’s money derives from the formidable Houston law firm Steve founded in 1999. Each year the firm rakes in millions suing insurers—most infamously, a state-backed hurricane insurer known as the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association—for failing to honor insurance claims. In the couple’s telling, this is fighting for the little guy. To the defense bar, and Republicans, it’s bilking the state and its businesses for all it’s worth. Either way, the practice allows the Mostyns to live the powerhouse donor lifestyle. Their home is an astonishing $6.6 million modern art mansion down the street from Houston’s Museum of Fine Arts. The couple’s yacht, where Begala and Burton courted the Mostyns for a donation to their Obama-affiliated super PAC, is modestly named the “All Or Nothing." Amber Mostyn, when we first spoke, had just returned from their weeks-long vacation in Argentina.

Amber Mostyn is a big character—“I mean, it’s Texas, so everyone’s a big character,” says Grace Ann Garcia, the executive director of Annie’s List—with flame red hair and a total lack of guile. (“This is why I don’t like to do interviews,” she said. “Because I talk too much.”) She cops to the financial motivations for supporting Democrats pretty easily. “It’s the chicken and the egg question,” she said. “We’re Democrats because were trial lawyers and we’re trial lawyers because we’re Democrats.”

Accordingly, Mostyn has her “slightly Machiavellian” reasons for running more women as Texas Democrats. “A woman running for office, all things being equal, has a two to three percent edge over a male candidate,” she said. But Mostyn, one of the biggest political spenders motivated by reproductive rights, has personal motivations as well. Wendy Davis’s biography, for example, reminds Mostyn of her own mother’s. Davis was a teenaged wife who became a single mom when her marriage to her high school boyfriend ended. Mostyn’s mother was kicked out of high school for getting pregnant with Amber, before a short-lived marriage to Amber’s father. “She really just raised me knowing that she loved me more than anything in the world, but to keep me was her decision, and it would be wrong to force that on anyone else,” she said. Eventually, Mostyn’s mother made a happier life married to a trial lawyer. Mostyn and her siblings would do their homework in the office their parents ran out of a Fort Worth shopping mall; that’s where Mostyn became enchanted with the idea of litigating “anything that falls into the ‘that’s not right’ category.”

In addition to the couple's joint donations in 2012, Mostyn herself gave $1.05 million to the House Majority PAC—making her one of its largest donors—and $200,000 to the super PAC Planned Parenthood Votes. But Steve, perhaps because he is less press-shy, and perhaps because he gained notoriety in 2010 by spending nearly $10 million to unseat tort reform-supporting Republicans—much of it paying for virulent ads against Rick Perry—got the lion’s share of attention for the couple’s political activities. It’s Steve who has earned the lengthy profiles and his own hater corps, like the Texans for Lawsuit Reform PAC, who set up a watchdog site called thetruthaboutstevemostyn.com.

