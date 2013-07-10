Much has been made of President Obama’s commencement speech at Morehouse College, the prestigious school for black men that counts Martin Luther King, Jr. among its graduates. The Post’s Jonathan Capehart praised the president for the personal remembrances he wove into the speech, and for addressing the students “not as a distant president but as a familiar peer.” The Atlantic’s Ta-Nehisi Coates, on the other hand, upbraided him for relying on “convenient race-talk.” One thing is clear: The central point of Obama’s speech—“One of the things you've learned over the last four years is that there's no longer any room for excuses”—was a fair encapsulation of his views, if not about black Americans, then about historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Obama's message to HBCUs, which have struggled more than most to weather the recession, has been an exhortation about competing with mainstream schools, even as they serve less affluent students. But that kind of tough love only works if Obama upholds his end of the bargain in federal funding and policy—and many say he hasn't.

The president’s record on HBCUs is under scrutiny right now because of a change the Department of Education made to its student loans policy in 2011, which has forced an estimated 28,000 students who were enrolled in HBCUs to drop out for lack of funds, costing these 105 schools about $150 million in expected revenue. The new practice expands the types of default the DOE checks for in the past five years of a parent’s credit history (a period that neatly spans the recession) to include upaid accounts that have been referred to a collections agency or deemed uncollectible. (The DOE says it wasn’t properly interpreting its own rules under the old system.) As a result, the number of PLUS loans granted was unexpectedly cut in half. Black schools' advocates and students have been decrying the policy for almost two years, but the rising tension burst wide open last month when Howard University, the wealthiest HBCU with an endowment of around $460 million, announced it was in financial straits.

This summer, education officials are traveling to HBCU campuses, holding hearings to inform a revision of policy—but the predominant suggestion has simply been to revert to the old system, which the DOE claims it legally can’t do. Acting Deputy Secretary for Education Jim Shelton says they hope to rewrite the rules sometime next year. But with no fix on the horizon, HBCUs and their advocates are trying to figure out how to ensure the class of 2017 can afford to show up this fall. They’re even considering suing the administration.

“We’re doing everything to avoid going to the courts, but that is absolutely an option,” Johnny Taylor of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund told me. “We cannot have a rule that impacts our community as significantly as this one does.” Taylor says his organization will initiate a suit this summer if it becomes clear the DOE won’t act before August, when students have to decide whether they can go to school or not. But the community is divided about what the HBCU Digest has called “the nuclear option aimed at the wrong enemy.” The Digest worries a suit against Obama could divide alumni loyalties and put college presidents “in the position of explaining why HBCUs are coming after ‘our president’”—a nod to Obama’s layered relationship with HBCUs, which was on display at Morehouse—but it also suggests a simpler fact. Obama is the “wrong enemy” because he has, at least until the current contretemps, largely been a good president for HBCUs.