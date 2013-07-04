There’s been a lot of chatter these past few weeks about an Atlantic article by Jean Twenge called “How Long Can You Wait to Have a Baby?” In it she debunks some of the research underlying the claim that women’s fertility declines steeply after 35. (The killer point: the main data set is “French birth records from 1670 to 1830.”) Good for her! Would that there were more biostatisticians out there holding studies up to scrutiny, doing God’s work. Living as I do in the world headquarters of older parenting—the Upper West Side of Manhattan—I can’t say that I believe that women in their late thirties can now blithely ignore the risks of diminishing fertility, because I hear about little else whenever we start talking about how hard it was for us to have our children. But I’ll admit I haven’t replicated Twenge’s impressive literature review.

I will say, though, that she ignores what’s actually new and interesting about fertility research right now, which isn’t its findings on would-be mothers and their fertility. It’s what we’re learning about would-be fathers and their fertility—as well as its treatment. When couples can’t conceive, the man is just as likely as the women to be the infertile party (one-third of the time it’s the man, one-third of the time it’s the woman, and one-third some combination of both). Age ups the odds of infertility for men as well as women. A man’s fecundity weakens more slowly than a woman’s, but after 50, the number of healthy, wiggly sperm he makes goes way down. Over the past decade, several studies have turned up links between the sperm of older fathers and neurological problems, including schizophrenia and autism. (It should be said that other causes of male infertility include genetic inheritance, obesity, exposure to toxins such as pesticides and endocrine disruptors, obsessive overexercising, alcoholism, pot-smoking, and yes, tight underpants.)

So it’s not just women who should worry (or decide not to worry) about their deteriorating reproductive material, and it’s not just women who get treated for infertility. In vitro fertilization or IVF is a catchall-term for all the ways doctors take eggs and sperm out of bodies and turn them into embryos. Most people think of IVF as pumping a woman full of hormones and harvesting her eggs. But about half the time, these days, IVF also involves a procedure in which a single sperm is injected directly into an egg, instead of letting it fight its way into the egg as sperm usually do. Intracytoplasmic injection, or ICSI, has become enormously popular since it was first added to IVF in 1992. It was originally intended just to treat male infertility, but its use has expanded because, unlike IVF alone, you can count on it working: ICSI fertilizes 50-80% of the eggs it shoots sperm into.

The biggest study done so far on the neurological profile of IVF babies came out Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. It’s based on 2.5 million Swedish birth records spanning 25 years, from 1982 and 2007, and it’s both reassuring and worrisome. The reassuring part is that when the researchers compared all IVF babies with babies conceived naturally, they found no increased risk for autism, and only a small risk for “intellectual disability” (what used to be called mental retardation)—and that seemed to vanish when the researchers figured in another risk factor: being a multiple (a twin or triplet and so on). The worrisome part is that when the researchers broke down all the procedures lumped together under IVF, they found that adding ICSI to the mix heightens the risk of child’s having neurological deficits to a meaningful degree.