The new novel Americanah has elicited a number of strong reactions, ranging from exasperation to awe. The author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a Nigerian woman, appears to be no less divisive, at least based on the discussion about her book on Twitter and elsewhere. (I haven't read it.)

Still, we should all be able to agree that she makes an insufferable interviewee, at least as seen in a Q&A The New York Times wrote up. A taste:

Q: Do you see any differences in how your work is reviewed in the U.S. compared to in Nigeria? A: I’m very pleased that more Americans than I thought are reading it in a way I hoped it would be read. Still, it seems it is mostly American readers who most miss the fact that “Americanah” is supposed to be funny. I laughed a lot when writing it (although it is a bit worrying to be so amused by one’s own humor). But I suppose race when bluntly dealt with does not blend well with that wonderful, famed American earnestness.

So, if you didn't think the book was funny, your innate, American characteristics are the problem. (Or perhaps the environment is to blame.)

Equally irksome is the idea, supported by some of the questions, that merely writing the book was a bold act.