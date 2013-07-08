Hospitals felt the impact as much as individuals: Without paying patients they couldn’t cover their expenses, either. And in Dallas, Texas, the director of Baylor Hospital had an inspiration: He approached the Dallas public school system, where he had worked previously, and proposed to set up a plan: Teachers could pay a small fee every month. In return, the hospital would take care of their medical problems. There was just one catch, he said: The majority of teachers had to sign up. Only with such a large number of participants, he realized, would the plan have a statistical likelihood of enough healthy people to cover the costs of the sick. The plan worked. Soon other hospitals were copying Baylor and, later, employers started offering insurance as a fringe benefit. During the 1940s, the government decided to exempt health benefits from wartime wage controls and, later, to declare employer health benefits exempt from personal income taxes.

This is the part of the story conservatives and libertarians like to tell—how government policy reinforced the employer system—and there’s something to that. But the employer system would probably have taken hold even without those government decisions. Businesses liked it because it made employees less likely to leave for other companies. Labor unions liked it because it gave them something else they could obtain and then protect in collective bargaining. Hospitals liked it because it meant patients could pay their bills. Workers liked it because they had access to care and protection from financial distress.

If you want the full story, with all the details, you should check out The Blues by Robert Cunningham and Robert Cunningham III, The Divided Welfare State by Jacob Hacker, and The Social Transformation of American Medicine by Paul Starr. The key point is that the employer system performed an essential function: It created large groups of people, most of whom were likely to be healthy, so that there were enough premium dollars to cover the costs of those people with serious medical problems. Wonks call this creating a stable “risk pool.” An insurance plan can’t function without it. It’s the reason insurers don’t go bankrupt. It’s also the reason that pretty much anybody can get an employer policy, no matter how old or how sick, once they’ve started working for a medium or large company.

Elsewhere in the developed world, governments long ago figured out another way to achieve these goals. They created real national health insurance plans, so that in each country the entire population was, in effect, one giant risk pool. The U.S. missed a chance to do this in the 1930s, when President Roosevelt rejected a proposal to make health insurance part of Social Security. (He reportedly feared political opposition from state medical societies would undermine the rest of the law.) It missed another chance in the 1940s, when President Truman proposed such a system but couldn’t get a Republican Congress to enact it. The Clinton health care plan sorta/kinda proposed to do the same thing, but that didn’t succeed either—in no small part because, under the Clinton plan, some people with employer insurance today would have given up that coverage and gotten it through a new government system (though the insurance itself would still have been private). Critics seized on that, and the fear of losing existing coverage was one reason the Clinton plan never passed—a political lesson the architects of Obamacare had very much in mind when they crafted their proposal. They envisioned employers continuing to provide coverage, at least for the immediate future, and concentrated on reorganizing the health insurance market for people who don’t get employer coverage now. (Mostly, that’s people buying on their own or people too poor to pay for insurance.)

Is this an ideal situation? Not really. But is it better than the alternatives? That depends on what alternatives you have in mind. And here we get to a big, frequently under-appreciated difference between left and right.