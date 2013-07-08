Sunday’s stage from Saint-Girons to Bagnères-de-Bigorre was the most exciting of this Tour so far. There were five big climbs, the first of which, the Col de Portet-d’Aspet, is unbearably poignant, for there stands the handsome polished marble of the Stèle Fabio Casartelli. The most dangerous part of a bike race is when the riders reach the top of a high climb, with pedals agonisingly pushed inch by inch, and then, after cresting the pass, suddenly head downhill at 60 mph or more. Casartelli was a fine young Italian cyclist, a gold medalist at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and still only 24 when he rode for the Motorola team in the 1995 Tour. He had just begun to speed downhill from the Portet-d’Aspet when there was a crash. Casartelli flew headfirst into a concrete block beside the road, where that marble now recalls his death.

On Sunday the first rider past the Stèle was Arnold Jeannesson, a Frenchman, but that was a misleading augury. Although another French rider was favourite to win the stage, Thomas Voeckler had a really bad day and finished way behind the winner, who was yet another anglophone. Poor President Hollande was obliged to smile as broadly as he could while he presented the day’s prize to Dan Martin, the first Irish rider to win a stage since Stephen Roche in 1992. Roche had won the Tour in 1987 and he is, as it happens, Martin’s uncle.

What made Sunday so gripping was that while Froome kept his act together, his Sky team conspicuously did not not. A team leader usually relies on the assistance of his domestiques or supporting cast, but most of Froome’s team were blown away by the blistering pace. On Sunday morning Richie Porte was in second place, at 51 seconds behind his leader Froome, whom he was expected to help that afternoon. But Porte suffered a bad setback and dropped away from the leaders to end almost 18 minutes off the pace, falling to thirty-third place overall, and offering no help at at all to Froome, who had to do it on his own.

And what made that outcome so fascinating was that Sir Dave Brailsford didn’t mind. So his team isn’t freakishly perfect after all? "That's what we keep trying to tell everybody,” the Sky manager said. “People don't want to believe it. Maybe they will after today. The bigger picture may not be such a bad thing."

To unpack those words, he wants us to know that his team is very good, but not “extra-terrestrial,” as French journalists used to say ten years ago about Lance Armstrong and his U.S. Postal team, with a veiled meaning everyone can now understand. It might seem paradoxical, but times are getting slower in the Tour, and we’re all pleased, just as we’re pleased that no team and no rider dominates the field as the Posties and their leader used to do, by means we now know about for sure. Today the cyclists are back on planet earth, and thank the Lord for that.