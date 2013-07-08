At Union Square in New York City, several dozen journalists, many armed with television cameras (the local networks parked their trucks along 14th Street), waited at noon Monday for former Gov. Eliot Spitzer to arrive, shake hands, and try to begin getting the 3,750 valid signatures he needs by Thursday to get on the ballot for comptroller.

I arrived to a couple of journalists comparing Spitzer to—who else?—Anthony Weiner. It’s the obvious comparison: Brash New York personalities with few friends who resigned in the face of sex scandals (though Spitzer’s was surely more serious—prostitutes versus sexts) who are now trying to redeem themselves in city-wide campaigns. The savvy response at the moment is to argue that this is where the similarities end rather than begin. BuzzFeed’s Ben Smith, who used to cover New York politics, set the conventional wisdom last night shortly after the Spitzer news broke: “Weiner is a talented politician who left Congress with no major legislative accomplishments and everything to prove,” Smith wrote. “Spitzer was a major force in American public life for eight years despite having no particular talent for politics.”

But either way, at varying levels and to varying extents, Weiner and Spitzer face the same problem: Will New York voters forgive them their trespasses? Hank Sheinkopf offered some thoughts while we waited for Spitzer to arrive. Sheinkopf is one of city reporters’ favorite quotes, a loquacious, savvy consultant (and, on the side, rabbi) with no apparent dog in this fight, though he worked for Spitzer years ago and is now onboard Bill Thompson’s mayoral campaign. He wore a nifty hat and a navy suit, and indeed one feels it’s the particularly crazy days of New York politics that he looks forward to the most. What brought you down here? I inquired. “This was just here,” he shrugged. Oh, please. “I was walking! I was going to the subway!”

The essential question, Sheinkopf told me, is: “Has enough time passed for voters who once thought Eliot Spitzer was a savior that they can think of him that way again?” A tricky nuance here is that Spitzer’s brief tenure as governor was undistinguished at best; mainly it was marred by stalemate, dysfunction, and even a touch of scandal. The Spitzer-as-savior days—which were very real—date back to his eight-year stint as attorney general, from 1999 through 2006.