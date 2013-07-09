Depp seems sunk in his own dismay; there’s an enthusiasm in Pitt that is encouraging.

It’s not as if Depp lacks the money or the clout to say, “Let’s make a film like Moneyball or The Tree of Life or Inglourious Basterds or Burn After Reading or The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.” You don’t have to like all those films; you may not remember all of them. But Brad Pitt is taking risks. Moneyball was overrated and a distortion of what really happened at the Oakland As. (They did well under Billy Beane because of a pitching staff that is hardly mentioned in the movie.) But Moneyball is one of the few good baseball pictures; it gets to grips with business and management; and Pitt plays a tough, lonely man who doesn’t let sentiment block winning. Look at the scene where Beane re-educates his staff (a colorful gallery of morose veterans), and you’re watching an actor thriving on detail. I thought The Tree of Life was picturesque baloney, but the scenes of family life were beautiful and touching, and Pitt, as a Dad from the 1950s trying to do his best, was at the heart of that. As for Burn After Reading, an overlooked Coen Brothers film, Pitt is hilarious as a simple-minded physical trainer whose instinct for intrigue gets him in a lot of trouble. The Assassination is a film that could not have been made without Pitt’s commitment, and again he’s very good.





Now Pitt has done his share of inane franchise films—they are called Ocean’s and they have numbers—but he is the wittiest of those thieves, and he stays cheerful. He has done some other cash-in pictures, like Mr. and Mrs. Smith. He was idiotic and buffed as Achilles in Troy. Meet Joe Black was lame. So was The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, but it was a brave thing to try, even if the role was un-actable and gimmicky. (F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote a lot of parts like that.) Pitt also did Fight Club, Se7en and Babel, which are extraordinary.

Pitt’s latest, World War Z, is what it sounds like, and it seemed bound to be an expensive loser, as well as something that went through many changes. But Brad fought those battles and came home with an entertaining picture. As his character strode through chaos, trying to keep his family intact, it was easy to recall the Brad Pitt who often appears with a parcel of kids clinging to him. This year, he’ll be in The Counselor, a Ridley Scott thriller taken from a Cormac McCarthy novel. He’ll also have a small role in Steve McQueen’s 12 Years a Slave (in which a free man is sold into slavery in the years before the Civil War); he’s a producer on that film, as he is on many pictures, including Angelina Jolie’s A Mighty Heart. Some Hollywood marriages look perfect until they’re over, but it’s hard to escape the feeling that Pitt and Jolie are working at it. Plus this year, she had serious surgery (with publicity) that surely puts demands on the time and consideration of a husband.

Compared to that, the parched, posed face of Tonto is meager and misguided. There’s no need to take sides, but whereas Johnny Depp seems sunk in his own dismay there’s an enthusiasm in Pitt that is encouraging. I’m not sure how easily either of them will become old men as hard and true as Tommy Lee Jones, say. Still, for the moment, Pitt rises to any challenge he can imagine. If he’s making a film, I want to know about it. With Depp, I’m wondering how he has evaded himself again.