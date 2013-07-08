Texas Governor Rick Perry announced today that he’s not running for reelection in 2014. And although most of us will remember him for his “oops” moment in the 2012 Republican primary debates—it’s right there in the first sentence of the Associated Press story about his departure—many Texans will remember their longest-serving governor quite another way: as the guy who absolutely decimated Texas’s health care system.

Yes, plenty of conservative governors have made a name for themselves by stunting their state’s health care systems, say, by rejecting the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion. But things are particularly dire for the working poor in Texas, which has the greatest percentage of uninsured people in the United States. And Perry is particularly good at scaling back government intervention in the health care crisis plaguing the working poor in his state.

So here’s a quick tour of the ways in which Texas will feel the effects of his 13-year tenure long after he’s left the governor’s mansion:

Perry did make one notable contribution to women’s health care while he was in office—in 2007, he issued an executive order mandating that all girls entering 6th grade receive the Gardisil vaccine. Recently, one study found that this had the effect of slashing the teenage HPV infection rate in Texas by half. Gardisil, though, is manufactured by Merck—which donated nearly $400,000 to Perry and outfits that supported his gubernatorial campaigns. And when the pay-to-play move dampened Perry’s shot at the presidential nomination, Perry called his decision a mistake. Now that’s an “oops.”