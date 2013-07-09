Elliot Spitzer and Anthony Weiner have something in common: no, not that. Both men, back on the campaign trail, have been working forced expressions, almost approaching rigor moris in their set-ness. Spitzer, hoping to be loved again, had a death mask grin on his face during his first official comptroller campaign stop. Weiner, needing to be taken seriously, bears a more grave countenance. Yorick's got nothing on these guys, back from the political dead.