The Financial Times is reporting that the military and its allies have launched a campaign against business interests associated with the Muslim Brotherhood:

Egyptian authorities have widened their crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood to include scrutiny of its members’ business interests in the wake of the military-backed overthrow of the Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, former leader of the group. Jurists say dozens of cases alleging corruption against officials associated with the Brotherhood are now being pursued. “A huge number of claims had been already submitted, but the investigations started after Mohamed Morsi had been overthrown from power,” said Mohamed Aboul Fotouh, a Cairo attorney with knowledge of the cases.

This crackdown offers additional evidence that the military has not just sought to oust an incompetent leader, but is attempting to secure its dominance of the Egyptian government. They want to turn back the clock to the 1990s. The question is whether the so-called liberal coalition will play along.