What mistakes are being repeated? Start with a constitutional declaration written in secret and dropped on a population that, still basking in post-revolutionary goodwill, is not reading the fine print. Then add a considerable measure of vagueness, an extremely rushed timetable, critical gaps and loopholes, and a promise that everyone gets a seat at a table but not much of a guarantee that anybody listens to what is said at that table: The generals are clearly calling the shots for the short term, but there's just enough opacity, and a dose of influence for civilian officials and politicians, that it's not clear where the real responsibility lies. Reward those who cut deals with the military or security apparatus, but also allow those who missed out on cutting a deal to decry the very idea of such deals. Add in measures of repression, xenophobia, media restrictions and harassment, and the postponement of all reform questions. Use state media in a blatantly partisan way. And subject Egyptians to a rapid series of elections so that, as soon as they're done with one round of balloting, they are called to vote on the next.

Not everything is the same in the 2013 edition of Egypt’s bungled transition. The sequence (constitutional amendments, parliamentary elections, presidential elections) seems the same, but the pace seems even faster. There are inexplicable innovations, like having lawyers draft amendments to present to political leaders; one would normally hammer out the political deal and then show it to the lawyers to write up. (The likely explanation? The real political deals are being made right now behind closed doors. We could soon know something about those talks, since if those deals don’t work, the doors may blow open.) The biggest difference so far seems to be the effort to remove the Brotherhood by any means necessary (sometimes just handing the leaders a shovel is enough to ensure they’ll find themselves in a hole).

Perhaps this experiment is not fair for my friend Mike, since I think he would agree that the procedural flaws are such that it would take a remarkably virtuous and agreeable set of actors to make it work. Virtue and amiability will be in very short supply in a political environment in which political opponents call each other (and sometimes treat each other as) fascists, terrorists, apostates, traitors, and violent beasts. Which brings me back to my view that we shouldn't look for individual villains, easy as they are to find: Egypt’s politics probably will not improve as long as political rivals are mortal enemies. At this point, the only thing Egyptians have to blame is blame itself.