An Associated Press tweet Tuesday morning read, “Israel appoints a former GOP activist as its ambassador to Washington.” That sentence is at once technically accurate; not a little misleading; and, on a deeper level, inadvertently revealing of how many in the United States view the news.

Technically accurate: Ron Dermer, 42, born in the U.S.A., worked for his old professor Frank Luntz nearly 20 years ago helping facilitate the 1994 Republican takeover of the House of Representatives. Despite being both a son and a brother to former Democratic mayors of Miami Beach, his instincts are conservative, and come in a distinctly American rather than Israeli accent. “When I think about Israel, I always ask myself, I call it the WWAD question: ‘What would America do?’” he told Tablet’s Allison Hoffman two years ago. “Ron Dermer’s many American friends say that if he’d stayed in America, where he was born, he’d probably be political director of the Republican National Committee or managing a GOP presidential campaign,” reported Ben Smith in 2010.

Not a little misleading: Almost immediately after the ’94 victory, Dermer ensconced himself in Israeli politics, and he has barely looked back. His first Israeli mentor was the famed Soviet dissident Natan Sharansky; working for him gave him an expertise in Russian expat politics (an increasingly important speciality in Israel), which in turn led him to then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s re-election campaign in 1999. Bibi lost, but found a protégé. Dermer has served a succession of jobs for Netanyahu, culminating in his current, massive role once Netanyahu again became prime minister. Today, Dermer serves as speechwriter, policy maven, political guru, and, as Hoffman’s profile was titled, “Bibi’s Brain.” His job, Smith said, “is much larger than political adviser,” and “encompasses virtually everything the prime minister touches.” One observer told Hoffman, “If you look at Ron, you see Bibi.” So calling Dermer just a “former GOP activist”—even in a tweet—is sort of like identifying Babe Ruth as a “former Boston Red Sox pitcher.”

Inadvertently revealing: Throughout his second, and current, stint as prime minister—which has coincided almost exactly with Barack Obama’s term as president—Netanyahu has been accused of antagonizing the Democratic administration and frequently going around it to a sympathetic Congress. Though the scion of a prominent Israeli political family, Netanyahu grew up outside Philadelphia and professes a menu of hawkish, free-market, and secular views that place him at least as much at home in the neoconservative wing of the Republican Party as in his own Likud Party, which is steadily drifting to his right; and in his prominent speeches before the AIPAC Conference and even, in 2011, before Congress, he was seen to clash with the White House with an unprecedented openness and savvy. And Dermer has been seen to be no small part of all of this.