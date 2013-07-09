While you were lounging on the beach over the Fourth of July, Marco Rubio was having a really stressful holiday. And it wasn't just because he was recently booed by a crowd of Tea Partiers for his role in the Gang of Eight’s immigration bill, and called a “piece of garbage” by Glenn Beck, which can really hurt a person’s feelings. His feet are in the fire on another issue, too: abortion.

On July 2, The Weekly Standard reported that Rubio had “agreed to be the lead sponsor of a Senate bill to ban abortion” at 20 weeks—an almost identical piece of legislation to the one that passed the House last month. A Rubio adviser quickly clarified to The Washington Post that pro-life groups were courting Florida’s junior senator, but he was on vacation with his family and would announce a decision after the recess. But that didn’t stop every outlet from Fox News to Ms. Magazine from running articles that presented Rubio’s lead sponsorship as a done deal. As the days have ticked by with no comment from Rubio’s office, observers have started to get antsy. Earlier today, the Daily Kos speculated that Rubio is “apparently choking” on sponsoring the ban; Politico more judiciously said the senator will “face loads of questions on his plans regarding the legislation” when he gets back to the Capitol today. At this point, he’ll need an airtight reason if he decides to say no.

There’s a clear reason this is nerve-wracking: mansplaining on reproductive rights has burned a bevy of GOP contenders in the past year, and Rubio, his eyes on 2016, doesn't want to join them. From the electoral disgrace that met Todd Akin and the rest of the “rape caucus” last fall, to the furor over House bill sponsor Trent Franks’ comment that “the instance of rape resulting in pregnancy is very low,” abortion is starting to look like kryptonite for male pols. Who could blame Marco if his mouth is getting dry just thinking about it?

Anti-abortion groups like the Susan B. Anthony List and fellow Republicans have suggested Rubio’s too nimble a speaker to trip up like the others. Franks called him “an ideal person to carry this bill” and an “extremely articulate pro-life figure.” And it’s true the Florida senator has done a better job than most of keeping his abortion comments diplomatic. “In order to work together with people you disagree with, there has to be mutual respect,” he said at CPAC this March. “That means I respect people that disagree with me on certain things, but they have to respect me, too… Just because we believe that life, all life, all human life is worthy of protection of every stage in its development does not make you a chauvinist.” But he may only have managed this by steering clear of the abortion debate’s shark-infested waters: The only bill he has pushed on the topic since joining the U.S. Congress in 2011 outlaws minors from crossing state lines to circumvent parental notification laws, a tame provision compared to the one he may take up this week.