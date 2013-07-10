Some of the commentary about Mark Leibovich’s new book, This Town, concerns the degree to which Team Obama has replicated the less-worthy habits of previous administrations: discarding high ethical standards, leaving public service for lobbying, etc. My colleague Alec MacGillis has a smart post on the subject, quoting a Dana Milbank column which argues that the Obama folks sold out. Here’s Alec’s response:

I'm all for naming names when it comes to people cashing in—my colleague Noam Scheiber did a nifty job of this just a few months ago with ex-Obama administration honchos. But I'd also argue that it’s a wee bit rich for the Beltway scorekeepers to be chiding the Obama-ites for adopting the local norms when over these past few years the Obama crew has also been widely ridiculed for holding themselves above them. Back in 2008 and 2009, the Obama team was being tagged as naive and “holier-than-thou,” as Milbank himself put it in 2008, for claiming they were going to bring to town a “new politics” that was less concerned with back-slapping and news-cycle gamesmanship. The purest statements of the establishment's disdain for the Obama-ites have been doyenne Sally Quinn's laments that they were failing to come to her parties. But there've been countless variations on this theme all the way up through this year, that Obama and his acolytes are too aloof, too stuck on their own way of doing things.

Alec is right that there is a certain amount of hypocrisy among the establishmentarians that Leibovich’s book is about: they mock Obama for being above the fray, and then tear him down for ceasing to be above the fray. But the critique of the Obamaites from Washingtonians has always had several dimensions, and some of them seem fair to me.

Obviously, as Alec points out, it’s absurd for Sally Quinn to complain about people failing to come to parties, and many of the critiques of Obama’s “aloofness” are ridiculous, and motivated by resentment that Obama didn't make himself more available to the Quinns of the world. Nor is there anything wrong with Team Obama wanting to do things its own way.

But the critique of the holier-than-thou-ness seems entirely warranted, given that, as Alec concedes, they weren't all that holy. It’s true that some of these complaints might be a result ofy the same resentment that Alec mentions in regards to Quinn, but they turned out to be correct. Alec broaches this point near the end of his post: