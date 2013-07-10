That said, recent events certainly point to deep societal divisions—and thus forebode further deterioration. During 18 days of uprisings in January of 2011, the Egyptian people stood almost united. Not so today, when a deeply polarizing rhetoric prevails. One organizer of the Tamarod movement, whose mobilization on June 30 resulted in President Morsi’s ouster, said he had given the army the “choice,” either to be with the Brotherhood or with the Egyptian people—as though Brotherhood supporters were no longer Egyptian. Others sweepingly disparage the Brotherhood and all supporters of the deposed president—whether affiliated with the Brotherhood or not—as “terrorists.” Only a few lonely voices in the increasingly ugly Egyptian Twitterverse have implored colleagues to remember that, yes, even the Brotherhood members killed yesterday were human beings.

To be sure, the Brotherhood hasn’t exactly emphasized the humanity it shares with its political opponents, either. On the contrary, in recent days some members of the group have increasingly spoken in terms of retribution and in some cases the renunciation of peaceful dissent. And partisans in both the Brotherhood and Tamarod often quickly take positions based on ideology, without waiting to learn all the facts behind a particular incident. Some Tamarod associates, for example, stoutly refuse to believe anything negative about the army—even though it is clear that, provoked or not, the Egyptian military killed 55 demonstrators yesterday.

Despite these worrying incidents, a civil war is unlikely. At a minimum, it is far too soon to say. Here’s why.

First, the Egyptian army is powerful, and though it might provoke here or deliberately refuse to act there, it nevertheless would not allow a full-blown civil war. This would defeat the military’s central objective of cementing its own authority. And it is not clear that the Brotherhood would be willing to call on its supporters to take up arms or could marshall enough support to take on a force as powerful and apparently united as the Egyptian Army. Egypt is unlikely to become another Algeria, where the army removed the Islamists from power before they had been allowed to try their hand at governing, resulting in civil war. In this case, by contrast, the army has widespread support in part because many people think that the Brotherhood sealed its own fate through a year of bumbling and incompetent governance. Furthermore, while there are clear efforts to marginalize the Brotherhood, the army and interim government have gone to great lengths to include and accomodate the Salafi Nour Party, indicating that there is still room for Islamists to participate in politics. The Nour Party may absorb former Brotherhood members and others who might otherwise defect from the political process entirely. Finally, Egypt already had an armed Islamist insurgency in the 1990s. And it didn't work.

There’s also a very large but silent Egyptian majority—as there always is—which thus far has stayed home. Only a very small percentage of Egyptians have been involved in clashes and the vast majority just want stability. On June 30, many shops were shut as their owners took to the street to protest what has been a very bad year. Since the glow of the January 25, 2011 peaceful uprisings that toppled Mubarak wore off, if you asked people in Egypt about the largest challenges they faced, they would tell you and have told me, “the economy and the security situation,” both of which a civil war would exacerbate beyond imagination. These larger concerns in Egyptian society are longstanding, and are shared by all Egyptians. I don’t think anyone in the Brotherhood camp would argue that the economy under Morsi was in great shape, or that security was what it should have been. Today, most people are back in business, eager to cater to Egyptians doing their last-minute shopping before Ramadan begins tomorrow.