“We were expecting this. We were expecting the government to raid our house.”

That’s what Adam Kokesh’s roommate gravely told a local news channel shortly after the gun-rights activist and general rabble-rouser was arrested at his Herndon home last night.

And, well, yes. Recording a video of yourself loading a shotgun in a public park on the 4th of July, in D.C., (as Kokesh did), where carrying a loaded weapon is illegal, and posting it on YouTube for your 75,000 some-odd subscribers, then insisting to news outlets that the gun was real as police are investigating the video—that’s a pretty sure way to draw the U.S. Park Police to your house and wind up arrested, particularly if you’re holding onto a controlled substance (hallucinogenic mushrooms) while in possession of a firearm.

It might be even more accurate to say that Kokesh hoped the government would raid his house. For the unfamiliar, Kokesh, a former Marine and activist of about six years, is like a one-man libertarian Code Pink. After returning from a tour of Fallujah with the Marine reserve, in 2007, he joined a dozen other veterans in staging a mock patrol of the Capitol area to protest the Iraq War—performing heady “arrests” in camo gear. He got booked at a silent dance protest at the Jefferson Memorial two years ago, responding to an asking-for-it court ruling that banned dancing at the memorial. This May, he promised to spend Independence Day leading 1,000 people with loaded weapons across the Arlington Memorial Bridge in a Ghandi-inspired peaceful protest. He was arrested later that month in Philadelphia for allegedly lighting up at a pot rally to protest the city’s marijuana ban—and the handlers of his Facebook page made sure his acolytes knew about it: “ADAM IS IN CUSTODY OF THE CRIMINAL GANG KNOWN AS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT!!!” His closest flirtations with the establishment were his Ron Paul-sponsored run for Congress in 2010, a tape of interviews with Occupy D.C. that he edited for maximum idiocy, and a brief-lived show with the Russian-American network RT.