There will also likely be an opposition candidate, probably from the Tajik minority that makes up about 26 percent of the country. Two of the top contenders are:

Abdullah Abdullah, the leader of the largest opposition party and one of Karzai's main rivals. Abdullah came in second place in the 2009 elections where he got as much as 30 percent of the vote during the runoffs. Abdullah, who accused Karzai of vote-rigging in 2009, has said he is disgusted with the political process and might not run in 2014. In a country where ethnicity trumps politics, Abdullah has an advantage in that he is of mixed Pashtun and Tajik ancestry. But most of his support is Tajik, and he has struggled to win over Pashtuns at large.

Atta Muhammad Nur, the wealthy governor of Balkh Province. Nur is the Eddard Stark of Afghanistan, widely admired in the north. He supported Abdullah in the 2009 election, but has not ruled anything out for 2014. With his money and influence, he could easily become a heavyweight contender himself, Majidyar says. But Felbab-Brown says he has little chance with the Pashtuns. She suspects that Nur is waiting for someone to buy him off with a plum position.

Majidyar emphasizes that the political parties in Afghanistan are capricious and alliances can easily fracture. "All these political leaders can be easily bought," he says. "If you just show them your candidate will be a winner, they will happily leave their coalitions and join you." Then there is the distinct possibility that infighting will set in, which would tarnish the legitimacy of an already shaky election. This is why Felbab-Brown thinks that the Afghan party leaders might try to rally around a single consensus candidate. "Karzai himself was a compromise figure," she says. "The most important thing was that he seemed unthreatening to anyone."

Being chosen as a compromise candidate might be the only chance for a whole host of outsider presidential candidates who lack traditional power bases in the country, though it's still wildly unlikely. These colorful hopefuls include:

Ashraf Ghani, the chairman of the Afghanistan Transition Coordination Commission. Ghani is a respected technocrat who was educated in the West and spent most of his career as an academic in the U.S. He returned to Afghanistan after 9/11 to advise Hamid Karzai but ran against him in 2009, coming in fourth. As the point person for the transition, he holds a crucial job that also sidelines him to an extent and will cramp his campaigning.

Hanif Atmar, the former minister of the Interior who lost a leg as a special ops officer fighting the Mujahideen in the '80s. Atmar remains on bitter terms with Karzai, who fired him in 2010, ostensibly over a security incident. Tough on the Taliban, Atmar had clashed with Karzai daily so his sacking was no surprise. Now he runs his own political party. "People view him as non-corrupt," Majidyar says—which amounts to high praise.

Ramazan Bashardost, a parliamentarian who came in third with about 10 percent of the vote in 2009. Bashardost went to college in France and lived there until 2002. He is Hazara, one of Afghanistan's minor ethnic groups, but was popular among Pashtuns and Tajiks in 2009. Loud, idealistic, and alone, Bashardost is something like the Ralph Nader of Afghanistan. "People love him because he's big on anti-corruption," Majidyar says. "But you need alliances. You need the support of heavyweights."

Shukria Barakzai, a fierce women's rights advocate and member of parliament. Barakzai was a university student when the Taliban took control in 1996. Her family fled but she stayed in Kabul, where she was kicked out of university and forced to wear a burkha. The day the Taliban was ousted, she celebrated by throwing away her burkha. Barakzai is one of the few to have openly announced her candidacy, though she stands no chance. "Afghanistan has not reached a point where they will elect a woman," Majidyar says.

In the coming months, some or all of these characters may step forward. Or they might get bought off one-by-one in backroom deals. It will be delicate balance, Felbab-Brown says. Afghan leaders will try to narrow the field, but any consensus candidate will have to seem harmless to all the major factions. He may be too weak to keep the country together. But if too many titans remain in the race by next spring, the resulting brawl might shake apart the country anyway.

"Hopefully between these two poles there is some solution," she says. Hopefully, there will be elections to fret over in the first place.