Eliot Spitzer had been a candidate for comptroller of New York City for all of about two seconds before the first sock joke of the campaign made its debut. At a supposed “signature-gathering event” in Union Square on Monday—really, an excuse to get mobbed by the press, which is what happened—a heckler shouted at Spitzer, “Did you leave your black socks on!?!” And so it began.

The next day, the New York Post, as is its wont, ran an editorial entitled “Socks Appeal,” and Post columnist Andrea Peyser noted Spitzer’s “unfortunate wardrobe choices (black knee socks!)” in her column. On Wednesday night, Slate’s Dave Weigel quipped on Twitter, “Did Spitzer leave his socks on when he read these poll numbers?” Sean Hannity suggested that, over at MSNBC, “a thrill is going up their black socks”—a Spitzer-Chris Matthews double-whammy.

For those of you who long ago cleared room in your brains for more important things, what these jokes are alluding to is the former governor’s predilection for keeping his calf-length black socks on during his sexual trysts with prostitutes. The intel, which came to light thanks to Republican political operative Roger Stone, instantly became an iconic detail of the scandal, emblematic of just what a creepy weirdo Spitzer truly is. Spitzer has actually denied that he wore socks during sex, as has the prostitute he patronized most frequently. But just this week, Stone offered to "produce former prostitutes who will all sign sworn affidavits.” (While everyone else is just having fun with the socks thing, Stone seems to have something of an unhealthy obsession with it.)

It’s not all that important whether Spitzer did or didn’t wear the socks. But let’s say he did: Taking into account the vast universe of bizarre sexual fetishes that human beings privately (or sometimes publicly) enjoy, wearing socks during intercourse—while probably not the sexiest thing in the world, admittedly—is just not weird enough to qualify as funny. In fact, it’s downright boring.