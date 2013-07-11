In my article today about political journalists who are fans of the band Phish, I noted that a common practice for Phish fans is to drop bits of lyrics into their tweets, their writings, and their broadcasts, ideally with a deftness that allows other Phish fans to recognize the reference but keeps the prose readable for all the normal people out there. I also noted that I myself am a huge Phish fan. See where I’m going with this? Below, a guide to all the Phish-lyric Easter eggs I snuck into the piece. I’ve got the time, if you’ve got the inclination…

I wrote: “Ideally, the lyrics are double entendres that reveal nothing to outsiders, like a thin veil of clouds that keeps stars out of sight.”

Source: “Lawnboy”

Throughout the night

When there’s no direct light

And a thin veil of clouds

Keeps the stars out of site



I wrote: “… observes National Review’s Robert Costa, who has been going to Phish shows for a decade and can easily recognize these subtle sounds.”

Source: “Scents and Subtle Sounds”

Scents and subtle sounds

Colors in the void

I wrote: “I will be attending my 27th Phish show Friday night. And yes, I can hear you when you sigh.”

Source: “Water in the Sky”

Thunder calls through waterfalls

Rising tides and ocean walls

I can hear you when you sigh