To be fair, the Washington Free Beacon is no innocent lamb. As Michael Tomasky points out, it is a neoconservative rag—one that, hilariously, accused TNR's new owner of purging the Jews—and neoconservatives and Paulites hate each other. So yes, the article was an attack, but that didn't render its allegations moot. And, when it comes to Aqua Buddha, if you're Rand Paul and you're really annoyed that people are making a big deal about your silly, inconsequential youth, your near-rage about its kind of undermines the point that it was all silly and inconsequential.

Next point: That Paul is digging in his heels and not throwing the Southern Avenger—I mean, really, what could he possibly be avenging?—under the bus is also to be expected. Paul does not like the media dredging up youthful indiscretions, but he likes it even less when the media corners him and says: "Say this. This is what you're supposed to say."

Recall Paul's statements on the Civil Rights Act and how they have continued to haunt him, thrown back at him as proof that he doesn't support the landmark legislation. In fact, what Paul did was wax philosophical about whether equal protection was more or less important a right than that to private property. Code words in some quarters, sure, but this was classic Paul (both Rand and Ron). It was him playing what one Paul advisor groaningly called "Professor Rand." When that kind of thing hits the media paint spinner, it looks terrible, and Paul's reaction is the opposite of what it ought to be: Instead of walking it back, he digs in and insists that the stubborness is the kind of honesty that is woefully lacking from modern politics. In appearance after appearance, including at two historically black colleges, Paul has added heart-rending statements about his passion for equality and his hatred of discrimination, but has refused to concede that one point. He still thinks, and insists, that there is a discussion to be had. "He really got his nose bloodied on it, but he can’t nakedly pander," the advisor told me. "It’s just not him."

This kind of defiance, as I wrote in my recent profile of Paul, wins him major points with a base that is suspicious of the media to begin with. But this grassroots catnip isn't going to work when Paul almost certainly runs for president and is "going to have a lot of people working for me." As New York's Jonathan Chait pointed out, racists tend to pop up in the Pauls' circles. A lot. This has been true since the elder Paul got into politics, in Houston, in the late 1960s. Paul is going to have to explain this stuff, and explain it in a definitive way. How, for example, did he only have a "vague" notion of his co-author's previous work? Wouldn't his past work be an important qualifier when he was being considered for that job? How did he hire a man to direct his social media whose Twitter handle is @SouthernAvenger?

This is a different and more important question than the one his father faced over the racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic apocalyptic drivel written under his name. Ron Paul had no chance of getting to the White House, but Rand could, and so it matters who those "lot of people" are. Rand, of all people, should know: He filibustered one of the people that was going to work for the current president (CIA Director John Brennan), and has threatened to filibuster another potential presidential employee (FBI Director James Comey).

Paul is a quick study, but if he doesn't learn how to staff better and explain those decisions—he does, after all, make libertarian hearts beat a little faster with his talk of transparency—then the Southern Avenger and his ilk will continue to haunt him.