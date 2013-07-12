“I read with interest," Evelyn Waugh wrote to his bessotedly francophile friend Nancy Mitford, “how the politest people in the world treated the Italian cyclists.” It was the summer of 1950. After the Tour de France had been started by Orson Welles (go figure) the race was comparitively uneventful, until the Pyrenees.

As Chris Froome in the yellow jersey has said, "One of the best things about our sport is that the spectators can get close to the top riders in the world and feel the excitement and the colour,” and this is quite true. I’ve sat outside a cafe in a village in Normandy before a stage began and at the next table half a dozen Italian cyclists were sitting, forcing down as much performance-enhancing substance as possible, in the form of espresso, a casual intimacy you wouldn’t expect in most sports. I’ve walked to the start of a morning trying to avoid the cyclists as they gather, and I’ve watched the riders go past near enough to touch them, which is the problem.

As they go up a steep climb, the spectators hem them in, run besides them, and sometimes give an illicit push. On occasion proximity is altogether too intimate, so that a bike’s handlebars get tangled with one of the fans and the rider falls. Or there’s overt violence. What Waugh had read about with interest was the incident on the Col d’Aspin in the Pyrenees. As the crowd rabbled the riders, several crashed, one of them the great Gino Bartali, who had won the Tour in 1938 and 1948 (and between had done something more heroic than that, working with the Italian resistance and helping Jews escape deportation). No sooner had he fallen than a few drunken French fans beat him up. Bartali managed to get back on his bike and win the stage, but the Italians then withdrew from the race in protest.

Almost worse was what happened in 1975. Eddy Merckx was one of the greatest cyclists of all times, some would say the greatest of all. He won the Giro (the Tour of Italy) and the Tour de France five times each, with a last double or twofer in 1974. The following year he was near the top of the famous Puy de Dôme climb, when a spectator—a fan? or maybe what hits the fan?—leaped out and punched him ferociously in the abdomen. This ended Merckx’s chance in the race, and helped end his career. The miscreant was identified, prosecuted, and fined a token one franc, which may have said something about French justice.