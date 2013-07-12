On this year's application form, Tufts University asked prospective students to answer, as one of their essay questions: "The ancient Romans started it when they coined the phrase 'Carpe diem.' Jonathan Larson proclaimed 'No day but today!' and most recently, Drake explained You Only Live Once (YOLO). Have you ever seized the day? Lived like there was no tomorrow? Or perhaps you plan to shout YOLO while jumping into something in the future. What does #YOLO mean to you?"

The Plank has exclusively obtained the other options the admissions committee considered before settling on this question.

—Soren Kierkegaard once wrote, “The self is a relation which relates itself to its own self, or it is that in the relation that the relation relates itself to its own self; the self is not the relation but that the relation relates itself to its own self.” What does this mean to you and your Instagram account? Feel free to include a #selfie.

—In Sylvia Plath's journals, she once wrote, "The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.” Drake, perhaps a reader of Plath, said, "I might be too strung out on compliments, overdosed on confidence/ Started not to give a fuck and stop fearing the consequence/ Drinking every night because we drink to my accomplishments.” To which of your high-school accomplishments would you like to drink at Tufts? Are you more of a cheap beer or raspberry-flavored vodka?