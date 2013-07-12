On this year's application form, Tufts University asked prospective students to answer, as one of their essay questions: "The ancient Romans started it when they coined the phrase 'Carpe diem.' Jonathan Larson proclaimed 'No day but today!' and most recently, Drake explained You Only Live Once (YOLO). Have you ever seized the day? Lived like there was no tomorrow? Or perhaps you plan to shout YOLO while jumping into something in the future. What does #YOLO mean to you?"
The Plank has exclusively obtained the other options the admissions committee considered before settling on this question.
—Soren Kierkegaard once wrote, “The self is a relation which relates itself to its own self, or it is that in the relation that the relation relates itself to its own self; the self is not the relation but that the relation relates itself to its own self.” What does this mean to you and your Instagram account? Feel free to include a #selfie.
—In Sylvia Plath's journals, she once wrote, "The worst enemy to creativity is self-doubt.” Drake, perhaps a reader of Plath, said, "I might be too strung out on compliments, overdosed on confidence/ Started not to give a fuck and stop fearing the consequence/ Drinking every night because we drink to my accomplishments.” To which of your high-school accomplishments would you like to drink at Tufts? Are you more of a cheap beer or raspberry-flavored vodka?
—If Justin Bieber could meet one person living or dead, who would you want it to be? ("Me" is not an acceptable answer.)
—William Wordsworth once wrote that "There are in our existence spots of time, that with distinct pre-eminence retain a renovating virtue." Are there moments that hold a special signifiance for you, and why? Did that moment happen on a Thursday? Please tag with #tbt if so.
—Describe a moment when you had to make a difficult decision: Team Edward or Team Jacob? Please explain how you arrived at your choice.
—The Tufts motto is Pax et Lux, or peace and light, after its founder, Charles Tufts, declared that he wanted to "set a light upon a hill" in 1852. What light do you see shining out from Tufts in 2013? Does Tufts seem "swag" to you? Please explain in what ways, specifically. Please do not make us feel old. We feel old and out of touch. Can you tell? Please say no. But if yes, please tell us how we can seem less so. Be as #specific as possible. #Please?
Snapchat your answers to HYFR_Tufts2018 by Oct.1 for early admission and Dec. 15 for regular admission.