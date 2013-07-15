Since the overthrow of Hosni Mubarak sent Egypt into turmoil in 2011, Egypt has been home to a street-art movement of unprecedented vitality. A living record of Egypt’s mercurial political situation, these murals have once again proliferated in the wake of the recent coup d’état. Mystical, angry, hopeful, irreverent—many draw inspiration from the art of ancient Egypt. For the last three years, scholars and artists Don Karl and Basma Handy have been working to record these images, which are sometimes gone almost as soon as they appear. The photos shown here are drawn from their forthcoming book, Walls of Freedom.























