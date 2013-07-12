Harry Reid’s threat to change filibuster rules so executive nominees will only require 51 votes for approval has touched off dire warnings that doing so would put the Senate on a slippery slope to becoming more like the House. Here is Politico warning of that possibility: “If the filibuster goes, the Senate would lose a crucial check on majority rights—and it could start looking very much like the House, where the majority always gets its way.” Here’s Richard A. Arenberg, from the Washington Post: “The use of majority control would prove irresistible and the Senate would soon operate much like the House of Representatives, where the majority controls, the minority is seldom consulted, debate is limited and floor amendments often are not permitted.” And so on.

I’m not so convinced. First off, let’s note just how historically bananas Republican use of the filibuster had to be for Reid to make even this modest change. Political scientist Jonathan Bernstein, writing for the Post, explains it best:

McConnell, ever since January 2009, has treated filibusters as routine and universal. That’s brand new. There have been filibusters of executive branch nominees before, but only in rare cases. Almost all the time, under all previous presidents, the Senate had a simple majority hurdle, not a 60 vote hurdle, for executive branch appointments. Nominees didn’t have to get cloture; they only needed to get a simple majority.

In other words, the change Reid is proposing is so modest that you could fairly construe it as a return to the status quo. (Bernstein goes on to remind us, as does Greg Sargent, that the GOP is blatantly obstructing President Barack Obama’s nominees—like Richard Cordray for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau—because they object to the government agencies those nominees would run.) It wouldn’t interfere with the minority’s ability to prevent a piece of legislation from coming to a vote, which members can do today without even staying on the Senate floor. And it doesn’t threaten the talking filibuster, of “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” fame, which Senator Rand Paul used to such spectacular effect this spring.

Those forms of filibuster are plainly safe from Democrats’ interference—they are not going to go the way of the dinosaur once Reid gets a taste of majority rule over executive nominees. At the start of this congress, when Reid promised to reform the filibuster rules a first time, he was unwilling to take on the talking filibuster. By late January, he had given up on sweeping changes to the filibuster altogether, opting instead for tiny changes that wholly preserved the minority’s say in moving legislation and executive nominees to a vote. (There’s good reason to argue that he made, essentially, no changes.) Moreover, there are powerful opponents of changing the filibuster within his caucus. When liberal senators like Jeff Merkley were pushing for wholesale filibuster reform, Sen. Chuck Schumer was simultaneously meeting with Sen. John McCain to scuttle their efforts.