That ESPN would consider Olbermann’s return confirms—in addition to the adage that time heals all wounds—ESPN’s increasing acceptance of a star model. For decades, and with the ever-bizarre exception of Chris Berman, ESPN did not tolerate stars. You were not allowed to be bigger than the network. The strategy made sense insofar as a sports network has a pretty obvious stable of stars to showcase (namely, athletes) and it held personnel costs down. But in the past decade, it has become impossible to ignore the increasing ubiquity and popularity of on-air personalities like Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless (I didn’t say all stars are good!); columnists like Rick Reilly (ditto!); and cross-platform writers like Michael Wilbon and Bill Simmons. And, of course, on Monday, millions of sports fans will continue their annual tradition of pressing mute in order to watch the Home Run Derby without subjecting themselves to Berman.

Which brings us to the issue of that which you should never badmouth: synergy. Olbermann has the opportunity—if he’s got some juice left—to become bigger and better than he ever was two decades ago, when he was busy transcending the “SportsCenter” anchor desk. He has kept half a foot in television, with appearances on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” studio show and some baseball work for TBS. So it is not hard to imagine him extending himself across multiple media.

Actually, in addition to the late-night show, Simmons’ Grantland—which ESPN owns—would be an intriguing home. Olbermann can write about sports for the Internet in a distinct and nostalgic style, which is pretty much the definition of that site. (I know I sound like I’m flacking at this point, but seriously, read this post about “The Steinbrenner Door” at P.J. Clarke’s and tell me it’s not a Grantland piece.) Plus, Grantland has an increasingly robust podcast and YouTube empire, which presumably could create some opportunities for a guy who used to host his own nightly primetime newscast. The question would become whether Grantland—much less ESPN—is big enough to contain the egos of those two accomplished and, er, self-assured men. (Remember, there was a time when ESPN wasn’t big enough for just Olbermann.) I promise you Simmons is considering this very question right now, and so to put it in the terms he himself would: He can choose to be Wilt, and keep Olbermann out and continue to rack up his stats; or he can be Russell, efface himself a bit to let in this other mega-star, and then win.

Either way, though, Olbermann would make ESPN better, which is good for sports fans in much the way that making Google better is good for people who like to search the Internet. Olbermann is at least as much an egomaniac as, say, Bayless, the ESPN2 host who stands for everything wrong with the network. Difference is, Olbermann has the goods to back it up.

