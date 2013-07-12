When “The Newsroom” debuted on HBO last summer, it was greeted with a flurry of disdain. But I suspect that the people who will be most disappointed when Aaron Sorkin’s drama starts its second season Sunday night will be the haters: All of its most irritatingly Sorkin-y tendencies have been shaved down.

I counted only one reference to musical theater in the four episodes made available to critics. Only once does Will McAvoy (Jeff Daniels) self-importantly declare, “We’re trying to do the news” and only once does he tell us that “snark is the idiot's version of wit, and we’re being polluted by it.” The worst gender joke is more bizarre than offensive (“This is what I’m talking about, women and closets,” which, I’m sorry, but nobody knows what you’re talking about) and the worst gender stereotyping is only mildly egregious (a woman reporter is rightly offended when a man seeks to define “women’s issues” as “abortion,” and then makes it clear that the issue she cares most about is—abortion). Sorkin is still a slave to his little tropes: Alison Pill’s Maggie Jordan joins Dan Rydell and Josh Lyman in the canon of Sorkin characters who blame themselves for a younger innocent’s death. It is still annoyingly self-righteous of Sorkin to make Will a moderate Republican, as though he were competing in the good-faith Olympics, but at least this season Will actively disagrees with the liberals who surround him at the nightly news show he anchors, as an actual Republican presumably would.

But the most important change Sorkin has made is to the show’s structure, using its episodes to tell one ongoing story. And so the story—and the season—is told in flashback, as network lawyers interview various staffers at a gigantic conference-room table in preparation for a wrongful termination lawsuit surrounding a blockbuster story that the show-within-the-show, “News Night,” has had to retract. (The device would remind you of The Social Network even if you didn’t know Sorkin had written it.) The result is a cross between one of those six-hour BBC series—an association further suggested by the new, slicker opening credits—and a sitcom. The overarching storyline gradually unfolds, while the episode-specific subplots come fast and furious, and with a discipline that didn’t exist on the one actual sitcom Sorkin did, ABC’s “Sports Night.”

Making the season-long arc about a faked news story solves another of the haters’ complaints. It no longer seems so absurd to watch a show intimately tied to two-year-old current events when the dramatic weight is placed overwhelmingly on a fabrication and the actual news pegs are relegated to comedy or, at least, decidedly minor drama. No doubt denizens of the Internet will have fun with the ham-fisted treatment of Occupy Wall Street, which re-enacts the debate over the virtues and demerits of a “leaderless” movement on the off-chance you were hungry for more of that. But unlike those tiresome discussions of the Tea Party last season, this stuff happily stays in the background.