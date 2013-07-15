The individual mandate is another story entirely. And if you paid attention in 2012, when the provision’s constitutionality came before the Supreme Court, you know why. If you want to make sure everybody can get comprehensive health insurance, and you’re not willing to simply have the government insure everybody directly, then you have to regulate private insurance—specifically, you have to prohibit insurers who sell direclty to consumers from denying coverage, varying benefits, or charging higher rates to people with relaively high risks of getting sick. Otherwise, those people won't be able to find affordable coverage. But once you impose those requirements on insurers, you give people less incentive to get insurance in the first place. Healthy people, in particular, would be more likely to take their chances and go without coverage. By imposing a financial penalty on people who could pay for insurance but elect not to do so, you make it more likely that large numbers of people, including people in relatively good health, sign up for insurance. Not everybody will be happy about it, for sure. But the majority of people already have insurance and, among those who don't, most would like it if they could afford it.

Without the individual mandate, most likely, Obamacare would struggle. That's not to say it would fall apart completely: The law’s tax credits, which reduce the cost of insurance for people with incomes below four times the poverty line, would entice many people to get insurance anyway. And that would probably be enough to keep the system functioning. But without the individual mandate, fewer people would sign up for insurance, which means more people would be exposed to the financial shock of illness. Insurers would seek new premium increases, beyond those necessary already, adding significantly to the government’s cost of insuring each new person. The law as a whole would become less stable and effective—which, of course, is precisely what the Republicans want. During a recent press conference, House Speaker John Boehner said voting to delay the individual mandate would be “removing another leg from the rickety stool that’s propping Obamacare up.” Hey, at least he's being honest about his intentions.

Whether Boehner can round up the votes for a bill targeting the individual mandate remains to be seen. Some Republicans are so committed to repealing Obamacare that they consider any lesser measure counter-productive. But this much is clear: Having voted to repeal Obamacare 37 times, House Republicans have yet to construct, let alone pass, an alternative that would come anywhere close to providing the same kind of financial protection to the same number of people. If these actions are indicative, they would happily eliminate a law through which tens of millions will get health insurance, and many more will get peace of mind, and then replace it with nothing at all.

A message about priorities? You bet.

Jonathan Cohn is a senior editor at the New Republic. Follow him on twitter @CitizenCohn