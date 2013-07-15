When news broke late Saturday night that a jury had acquitted George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin, the flood of grief and anger carried memories of past tragedies to the surface. “Trayvon Martin will forever remain in the annals of history next to Medgar Evers and Emmett Till as symbols for the fight for equal justice for all,” said Martin’s family’s attorney, referencing two other young black men whose killers walked free. But Michael Steele, the first African-American chairman of the Republican National Committee, thinks Zimmerman’s trial is the wrong arena for a much-needed conversation about race in America.

“Was there a level of profiling going on? Absolutely. But to the extent there are racial overtones, that was not this case, that was not an argument the prosecution brought,” he told me Monday morning. “The facts just don’t bear it out—you don’t know the mind of George Zimmerman because he didn’t testify. There’s a lot of projection that I think is a disservice to what should be a legitimate debate about racial attitudes and profiling. But I don’t know if this case is the one to do that, absolutely.”

In the last days of the trial, Steele’s Twitter logged his frustration with both the defense and the prosecution. When Zimmerman’s lawyer said that if his client were black, he would never have been charged with a crime, Steele fumed, “Is he high?” But he told me he thought the jury delivered the only verdict it could after the prosecution “didn’t even have the underlying elements in place for manslaughter, let alone second-degree murder.” Such a frustrating and complex trial may not be the right entrée into a serious conversation about racism, he said. “You’ve got to be very careful that you don’t cloud an important discussion with emotion and dissatisfaction with a criminal justice system that is perceived not to have gotten it right, when in fact they did."

Racial profiling isn’t the only weighty issue that Steele thinks has been inappropriately “bootstrapped” to this case: He thinks the debate over “stand your ground” laws, which many think encouraged Zimmerman’s vigilantism, is also misplaced. Pointing out that “stand your ground” did not figure into Zimmerman’s actual courtroom defense, Steele dismissed the idea that people across the country should channel their anger about the verdict into lobbying to change Florida’s laws.