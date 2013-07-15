William Makepeace Thackeray

When publishing his earlier writings William Makepeace Thackeray employed a number of humorous pen names, among them George Savage Fitz-Boodle and Michael Angelo Titmarsh, under which he published The Rose and the Ring.

James Joyce

When the editor of The Irish Homestead asked James Joyce in 1904 to draft something "simple, rural" for the paper, promising that it could be published under "any name you like as a pseudonym," Joyce obliged by writing "The Sisters," using the name Stephen Dædalus—a character in his later works.

Romain Gary

The French novelist Romain Gary won his second Prix Goncourt in 1975 for the book La Vie Devant Soi, which he published under the name Émile Ajar. The French literature award may be given to an author only once, making the revelation that Gary and Ajar were the same controversial, given that he had already won it as Gary.

Stephen King

Horror writer Stephen King adopted the pen name Richard Bachman in order to publish more without seeming to oversaturate the market. The Running Man (1982) is one of several novels published under the pseudonym.