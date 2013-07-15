On Friday, Cavendish had won another victory, which no one will begrudge him after what he’s been through. But the real story of the stage was behind him. Among the things that make Mont Ventoux so awesome is the wind: It was at its peak in February 1967 that the strongest gust ever known on Earth was recorded, at 198 mph. On Friday there was no more than a brisk crosswind on the road from Tours to Saint-Amand-Montrond, but the effect was dramatic enough. The wind disrupted and scattered the peloton, with some groups left behind. One included Chris Froome in the yellow jersey, who lost more than a minute to Bauke Mollema and Alberto Contador. Their respective teams, Belkin and Saxo, looked more in control then Froome’s Sky, which was, in a more than usually apt phrase, blown apart. Suddenly they and he didn’t seem to have the Tour at their mercy.

Or not until Sunday. On a sultry Provencal day, the pace as well as the sun was hot, but if the intention was to tire Froome out before they reached the foot of Mont Ventoux it was not a success. When the climb began, Sylvain Chavanel attacked for France, but not for long. As the hill grew steeper, one rider after another cracked: Pierre Rolland, then the American Tejay van Garderen whom some have tapped as future Tour winner, then Andy Schleck, who won the race three years ago, then Chavanel.

With 10 kilometres to go the field was well strung out when Nairo Quintana attacked, the young, tiny and rather splendid Colombian who has been what French scribblers call the révélation of this Tour. But the banners saying “Go Froomey Go!” (or “Va Va Froome”: he evidently has local support as well) weren’t in vain. Helped by his teammate Richie Porte, Froome stuck with Quintana, and at first Contador stuck with Froome. As they reached the top of the tree-line and entered the eerie lunar landscape of the higher reaches of the mountain, Froome attacked, and dropped everyone behind him, except Quintana. Twice Froome tried to distance him and twice he failed, although he managed at the end to beat him by 29 seconds, while much more importantly adding minutes to his lead in the general classification. Monday’s rest day found him more than four minutes ahead of Mollema and Contador.

A happy day, then, but with unhappy memories. Just below the finish on Mont Ventoux is the Stèle Simpson, as poignant as the Stèle Casartelli in the Pyrenees but in a different way. Tom Simpson was the most successful, and much the most popular, English rider of his generation, the first Englishman to wear the yellow jersey. On July 13, 1967, the Tour riders were only 3,000 metres from the summit of Mont Ventoux when Simpson keeled over. His last words were “Put me back on my bike,” or so the legend had it: The stirring line might possibly have emerged from the fertile mind of one of our tabloid reporters. He was helicoptered to hospital in Avignon but was dead on arrival. “No mountain is too high” reads the touching inscription placed on the memorial by his daughters, but the fact was that poor, likeable Tom’s jersey pockets were stuffed with amphetamines, and so was he. Repulsive as Lance Armstrong is, when he says that doping of some sort or another has been going on since bike racing began, it’s true enough.

And when he says that it goes on still? In the Pyrenees eight days before Bastille Day, Froome took the yellow jersey when he left his rivals for dead on the great limb to Ax 3 Domaines. You might have expected his head coach to be elated, but Dave Brailsford’s immediate response, he said, had been, “I’m going to get some shit now.” So he did. The instant reflexive accusations rolled in, nowadays fuelled by “social media” that can be thoroughly anti-social: No one could be that good without illicit stimulants. It happened again after Froome’s brilliant victory on Mont Ventoux, and this time Brailsford’s patience snapped. He ought to be jumping with joy, he said, but instead “I know I’ll be answering these allegations and questions about doping for days afterwards.” One consolation for him is Froome’s composure: “He’s stayed polite, calm, rational.”