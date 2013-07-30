Really it’s like Friday in grade school:



you make insects

from pipe cleaners, it rains



all afternoon, at night

there will be Chinese food.



Then someone is crying

because her necklace broke, or maybe



you’re the one crying

because of something you lost,



and hallways of children zip up their coats.



But for a while, it’s there:

that sense of the weekend approaching



even though time isn’t moving,

and the red plastic hands



of the fake cardboard clocks

are reaching in every direction—



until you form a line by the door

and walk down the stairs,



and your names are checked off the list.