ABC’s Barbara Walters, today: “We are delighted that Jenny will be joining us as a permanent co-host on The View starting in September. Jenny brings us intelligence as well as warmth and humor. She can be serious and outrageous. She has connected with our audience and offers a fresh point of view. Jenny will be a great addition to the show as we usher in an exciting new chapter for The View.”

Jenny McCarthy, 2008: “Without a doubt in my mind I believe that vaccinations triggered Evan’s autism….People are also dying from vaccination.…You ask any mother in the autism community if we’ll take the flu, the measles, over autism, any frickin’ day of the week. So I think they need to wake up and stop hurting our kids. And we’re not telling people not to vaccinate. I don’t understand why it’s so frickin’ hard to comprehend we deserve safe shots and a safer schedule….The reason the medical community has such a problem with this is because we are treating and healing a vaccine injury.”

Dr. Richard Besser, ABC News Chief Health and Medical Editor, 2012: “The autism-vaccine link has been disproven. Spreading shots out over a long period of time will not reduce the number of children who develop autism but it will leave more children vulnerable to infectious diseases for a longer period of time than necessary. That can kill children.”