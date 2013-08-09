I’m not the guy you’d want to live with.

Take small talk—I’m no good, and when

you told me your hydrangeas bloomed

(puffs of powder blue outside the door)

I could barely nod, much less smile.

Take smiles—they seem so natural,

even my dog smiles, but me, I need

reminding that it’s time to get

those muscles working right. As for work—

I want things done, but when I’m pushed

I get exhausted before I try.

Although, I did try. Lord, didn’t I?



I’d like some grace: Take things in stride.

Like entering a room and if, say,

my shirt comes loose (the turquoise one

that reminds you of my eyes), I want

to slip it back beneath my belt with a wink

that says I can’t seem to keep myself together

and you’d know I was lying. In fact, I’d speak

all lies, beneath each one a truth you’d

recognize. My frown, a smile. The tilt

of my head, what words could never say.

Like those hydrangeas. Without you, no

blooms this year. And they’re hardly missed.