The laws that effectively endorsed Zimmerman’s decision to act as an un-deputized police officer and led the jury to exonerate him were race neutral: Vigilante justice is a menace to everyone. But it is especially menacing to minority racial groups who are often stereotyped as criminals. Civil rights activists routinely complain of police brutality, often with justification, but at least police departments use psychological screening to weed out conspicuous racists, paranoids, and sociopaths, and the officers who make the cut are trained to defuse confrontations. By contrast, Zimmerman was an edgy basket case with a gun who had called the police 46 times in about eight years. Zimmerman was legally entitled to patrol his neighborhood with a gun because getting a concealed weapons license is Florida is easy: More than 900,000 people are licensed to carry concealed weapons there. And Florida’s stand your ground law all but endorses vigilantism, allowing private citizens to take the law into their own hands rather than call the police. None of these laws are racially discriminatory, but because racism is still prevalent in our society, it’s likely that the vigilantism they inspire disproportionately harms blacks.

The presumption of innocence means that the law should err on the side of acquittal, reflecting the great English jurist William Blackstone’s dictum that “it is better than ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.” But if it’s really that hard to convict, why are so many black people in prison? The answer is that most criminal defendants don’t enjoy the presumption of innocence. In fact most never see the inside of a courtroom—only the inside of a prison cell. In fact, well over 90 percent of criminal cases in both federal and state courts end with the defendant pleading guilty without a trial. To get rid of an overload of indictments and to improve their conviction rates, prosecutors pressure defendants to take plea deals with the threat of much more serious charges at trial. Overworked public defenders or private attorneys assigned to indigent defendants also have an incentive to get their clients to cop a plea. Plus, for many people unable to post bail, their first plea deal is for “time served” awaiting trial: Pleading guilty to a minor offense and getting out of jail right away seems better than staying locked up for months waiting for one’s day in court. But since the conviction is often the basis for parole supervision, it can become the first of many: Any small mistake, like missing an appointment with a parole officer, is the basis for arrest and prosecution. The sad fact is that the vaunted right to trial by jury and presumption of innocence are so rare that for most of the accused, they’re irrelevant.

Blacks live disproportionately in neighborhoods where conventional jobs are few, crime is prevalent, and the shadowy grey market is the largest employer—places where it’s all too easy to get mixed up in the criminal justice system and all too hard to get disentangled from it. That’s why one in nine young black men are behind bars. Trayvon Martin was one of the other ones, a kid who had avoided a run-in with the law. Then he had a run in with George Zimmerman. That’s why the Zimmerman acquittal looks like a racial justice issue, even if the jury that acquitted him doesn’t contain a single racist.

Richard Thompson Ford is Professor of Law at Stanford Law School and author of Rights Gone Wrong: How Law Corrupts the Struggle for Equality and The Race Card: How Bluffing About Bias Make Race Relations Worse.

This article has been corrected. Zimmerman called various law enforcement officials 46 times, not just 911, as originally stated. He made the calls over an eight-year period, not over the course of 15 months, as originally stated. The original sentence also cited a call Zimmerman made about a seven-year-old boy; the clause has been removed as it implied that Zimmerman was reporting suspicious activity. It appears that Zimmerman made the call out of concern. We regret the errors.