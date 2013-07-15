Understandably, Republicans are anxious to show that they can do better among Hispanic voters without immigration reform. The problem is that there aren't many recent examples of Republicans doing well among Hispanics. The solution, apparently, is to just make up examples where they don't exist.

The Weekly Standard's Michael Warren wrote in the latest issue about Texas Governor Rick Perry's secret formula for appealing to Hispanics: showing up to events with Hispanics, embracing a conservative and populist economic message, running advertisements in Spanish. It was an inspirational tale.

The problem, of course, is that Rick Perry didn't do well among Hispanics. He only did a few points better than McCain or Romney, and President Bush just made him look bad: