In today’s New York Times, Kirkpatrick reports that liberals have continued to embrace the military. The liberals insist that foreign powers were propping Morsi up. Esraa Abdel Fattah, a leading liberal, wrote, “When terrorism is trying to take hold of Egypt and foreign interference is trying to dig into our domestic affairs, then it’s inevitable for the great Egyptian people to support its armed forces against the foreign danger.” “We will stand together, the people and mlitary, in the face of terrorism,” another leading protestor Hassan Shaheen wrote. Shaheen declared that the Brotherhood’s part “must be dissolved and all its leaders must be arrested.”

There are liberals in Egypt who don’t take this view of the military takeover. Amyr Hamzawy, who was elected to parliament, and whom I knew when he was a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, has described the military takeover as “fascism under the false pretense of democracy and liberalism.” But as Kirkpatrick reports, the dissenters are few, and those of them that held prominent positions in the movement are now in disfavor. Dr. Reza Pankhurst, a political scientist who was imprisoned by the Mubarak regime, writes, “As Egypt slips back into the era of Mubarak .. the liberal elements cheer from the sidelines. Unable to win any open election, presidential, parliamentary or otherwise, they now riding into government on the bank of tanks.”

Why is this happening? It may to do with the nature of liberalism in Egypt. I can’t really say. But there is certainly a familiar pattern at work, one in which the enemy of one’s enemy becomes one’s friend. There are striking resemblance between the Arab Spring and the Revolutions of 1848, once described as “the Spring of Nations,” and between the trajectory of the French uprising and that of Egypt today. The French left went to the barricades in February 1848 to overthrow the monarchy, but was repressed five months later by forces allied to French business and merchant class. In December, much of the left backed Louis-Napoleon, the nephew of Napoleon Bonaparte, against the candidate identified with the business class. Louis-Napoleon was the enemy of their enemy. Six months later, Napoleon had driven the left underground, and three years later would declare himself emperor.

Egypt’s liberals could suffer a similar fate. Having backed the enemy of their enemy, they might find themselves within several months or a year under attack from the same people they had deemed the agents of their popular revolution. Power to the people could become, simply, power to the military, and those who object, whether Islamists or socialists, could find themselves at the least shut out of the political process or at worst housed in Mubarak-era prisons.