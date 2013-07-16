As you’ve heard or read by now, perhaps from my colleague Alec MacGillis, the big standoff over presidential nominations and the filibuster is over. On Tuesday morning, Democrats and Republicans reached an agreement about those seven nominees that the GOP was blocking. Basically, the Republicans are relenting. Votes on all seven will take place.

The process started this morning, when 71 senators voted to proceed with an official confirmation vote on Richard Cordray, Obama’s choice to head the new financial protection bureau. A few hours later, the Senate approved Codray's nomination officially, though by a closer margin. The Democrats' one and only concession was about a pair of seats on the National Labor Relations Board. With Republicans blocking his nominees, Obama had used his recess appointment power to put two people on the NLRB unilaterally. A federal court subsequently ruled that, under such circumstances, the board could not issue rulings. Under the deal reached Tuesday morning, Obama is replacing them with two new nominees.

It's not much of a concession. Obama has already chosen the two replacements, based on consulatation with organized labor; one of them is associate general counsel at the AFL-CIO. As part of the deal, Hill sources say, Senate Republicans have indicated they will go along. And while Republicans retain the right to deploy the filibuster on future nominations for executive agencies, Democrats retain the right to use the “nuclear option”—to change the voting rules, so that a minority can’t stop a vote from taking place. In other words, if Republicans try these tactics again, they can expect a similar response from the Democrats—and, presumably, a similar result.

If you score these things the way Washington usually does, this is a huge win for the Democrats. It's also a huge win for their leaders in the Senate—particularly Harry Reid, who emerged with virtually everything he wanted to achieve. Reid wanted the nominations to move forward. They will. He didn’t want the filibuster to go away, at least for issues other than executive nominations. It won’t. Reid is not the Democrats’ most eloquent or inspiring spokesman. But, like his counterpart in the House, Nancy Pelosi, he gets too little credit for his leadership skills. He's not just a tough negoatiator. He also knows how to keep his caucus together. Remember, plenty of Democrats were skittish about provoking this confrontation. Reid convinced them to do it, and then maintained their support until he got the terms he wanted. "He says what he means and means what he says," says Neera Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, "and that’s why he won such a resounding victory, not only for his caucus but for the Senate."