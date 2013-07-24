(The following is a sample of some of world literature's more imaginative creations that I am anthologizing in a four-volume set that Remainder and Sons plans to publish pending the outcome of the Norwegian shepherds' strike.)

The Nurk. The Nurk is a bird two inches long that has the power of speech but keeps referring to itself in the third person, such as, "He's a great little bird, isn't he?" Persian mythology holds that if a Nurk appears on the windowsill in the morning, a relative will either come into money or break both legs at a raffle. Zoroaster was said to have received a Nurk as a gift on his birthday although what he really needed was some grey slacks. The Nurk also appears in Babylonian mythology but here he is much more sarcastic and is always saying, "Ah, come off it." Some readers may be acquainted with a lesser known opera by Holstein called, 'Taffelspitz," in which a mute girl falls in love with a Nurk, kisses it, and they both fly around the room till the curtain falls.

The Flying Snoll. A lizard with 400 eyes: 200 for distance and 200 for reading. According to legend if a man gazes directly at the face of the Snoll he immediately loses his right to drive in New Jersey. Also legendary is the Snoll's graveyard, the location of which is unknown even to Snolls and should a Snoll drop dead he must remain where he is until picked up. In Norse mythology Loki attempts to find the Snoll’s graveyard but chances upon some Rhine maidens bathing instead and somehow winds up with trichinosis.

The Emperor Ho Sin had a dream in which he beheld a palace greater than his for half the rent. Stepping through the portals of the edifice. Ho Sin suddenly found that his body became young again, although his head remained somewhere between 65 and 70. Opening a door he found another door, which led to another, and soon he realized he had entered 150 doors and was now out in the backyard.