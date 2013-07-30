In our latest issue, we published an interview with Nobel Prize–winning novelist Orhan Pamuk. Pamuk studied journalism in college, but in 1975 decided to focus on writing books. His first novel, Cevdet Bey and His Sons, was publshed in 1982; since then he has written a long list of works that have been translated into 46 languages. Below is an abridged list of his work available online, as well as a selection of interviews.
Pieces by Orhan Pamuk
On Trial Orhan Pamuk, The New Yorker, December 19, 2005
Pamuk comments on being held on trial for having “publicly denigrated Turkish identity.”
My Father's Suitcase Orhan Pamuk, December 7, 2006
Speech delivered by Pamuk after winning the 2006 Nobel Prize in Literature.
My First Passport Orhan Pamuk, The New Yorker, April 16, 2007
The author on the signficance of national origins.
Distant Relations Orhan Pamuk, The New Yorker, September 7, 2009
A short story by Pamuk for The New Yorker.
Memories of a Public Square Orhan Pamuk, The New Yorker, June 5, 2013
Pamuk on the signficance of Taksim Square.
Pieces by other writers
Mind the Gap Christopher Hitchens, The Atlantic, October 1, 2004
Hitchens reviews Pamuk's Snow.
Orhan Pamuk: 'I Was Not A Political Person' Alexander Star, The New York Times, August 15, 2004
The New York Times interviews Pamuk in 2004.
Orhan Pamuk, The Art of Fiction No. 187 Ángel Gurría-Quintana, The Paris Review
The Paris Review interviews Pamuk.