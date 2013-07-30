In our latest issue, we published an interview with Nobel Prize–winning novelist Orhan Pamuk. Pamuk studied journalism in college, but in 1975 decided to focus on writing books. His first novel, Cevdet Bey and His Sons, was publshed in 1982; since then he has written a long list of works that have been translated into 46 languages. Below is an abridged list of his work available online, as well as a selection of interviews.

Pieces by Orhan Pamuk

On Trial Orhan Pamuk, The New Yorker, December 19, 2005

Pamuk comments on being held on trial for having “publicly denigrated Turkish identity.”