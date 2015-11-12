The core problem is that if an economic theory is true, then people who behave rationally will act as if they knew the theory. If people are consistently acting this way, however, it is unlikely that the theory will be a surprising novelty. If people are not consistently acting this way, the theory cannot be true.

The case against brilliance is strongest in economics simply because economics takes the most positive view of human rationality. If a theory is brilliant, by definition everyone in history prior to its discovery was systematically wrong about something. The whole thrust of economic theory, however, is against the likelihood that everyone has been wrong.

Another field where brilliance should be counted as a disadvantage is constitutional law—an area in which brilliant scholarship has recently become rampant. Consider just two particularly brilliant recent theories. Dean John Hart Ely of Stanford Law School has addressed the question of how to interpret certain vague clauses in the Constitution, such as the privileges and immunities clause of the Fourteenth Amendment (“No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States”). Allowing judges an open-ended license under these clauses would be undemocratic, but to ignore the clauses would also be improper. Hence, Ely argues, judges should apply the clauses to strengthen democracy by striking down legislation that in some way encumbers the democratic process. This is Ely’s famous “representation- reinforcing” theory of judicial review, so-called because the courts reinforce representative democracy.

Professor Ronald Dworkin argues, by contrast, that the open-ended clauses of the Constitution are based on specific conceptions of equality, freedom, and justice. In interpreting these clauses, however, judges should rely not on the particular conceptions of the framers but rather on the deeper philosophical concepts that lie behind these conceptions. Thus, in exercising judicial review, judges should not be concerned with how the framers of the equal protection clause construed the concept of equality, or even with how the average citizen today understands equality, but rather with the true meaning of equality. Dworkin’s theory, like Ely’s, takes the constitutional text as the starting point, but then adds a brilliant gloss of its own.

Unfortunately, these theories share a flaw, a flaw endemic to brilliant legal theories. The Fourteenth Amendment was not written by Ronald Dworkin or John Hart Ely. Its primary drafter was a man named John Bingham. Bingham had a certain flair for sermonizing. But, based on his public speeches, it seems doubtful that he was as intelligent as the average law professor, let alone Ronald Dworkin and John Hart Ely. It is hard to see how he could have had in mind a notion so ingenious that no one thought of it until Ronald Dworkin and John Hart Ely came along.

Not everyone agrees that the intent of the framers is what counts in constitutional interpretation. But virtually everyone agrees that a bedrock principle of law is consent of the governed. A brilliant theory is by definition one that would not occur to most people. The general problem with brilliant legal theories is: How can most people have agreed to something that they could not conceive of?

Supreme Court decisions often fall victim to similar brilliant interpretations. Perhaps the mos famous recent example is Justice Rehnquist’s 1976 opinion in National League of Cities v. Usery, which struck down the federal minimum wage for state employees. Two brilliant Harvard professors have argued that Rehnquist’s opinion actually established a constitutional right to welfare. In his treatise, American Constitutional Law, Professor Lawrence Tribe explains that Justice Rehnquist “seemed sometimes to lay the foundations for precisely such a theory”; that some of the language “may be read to suggest” this theory; that the theory makes sense of “an otherwise problematic distinction”; and that a tension in the cases “may well reflect an unarticulated perception” that the theory is correct. A footnote adds that the author doubts whether any other explanation makes sense. Only through this brilliant re-interpretation, then, can the Court’s decision be salvaged.

Of course, this interpretation was so dazzlingly brilliant just because it was painfully obvious that Justice Rehnquist had no such thing in mind. Indeed, the only members of the Court who were remotely likely to be receptive to a constitutional right to welfare were the liberals, all of whom dissented from Justice Rehnquist’s opinion. There is something inherently suspect about an interpretation so clever that it never would have occurred to the speaker or the audience.

If my arguments are correct, then the standards for judging academic work in economics and constitutional law should be reconsidered. There is a tendency for high-flying theorists to scoff at those whose work stays closer to the ground. Icarus, too, was scornful of pedestrianism.

(But what if, as several readers have wittily suggested, this article itself suffers from the vice of brilliance? Would not its thesis then be self-contradictory and, hence, necessarily false? Although clever, such an argument is misplaced. Even if this article were brilliant, its thesis is only that brilliant first-order theories about the legal system and the economy are generally false. Thus, the attempted contradiction fails at three points: (1) the charge that this article is “brilliant” is damaging but unproven; (2) the thesis is that most brilliant articles are false; this could be one of the rare exceptions; and, most importantly, (3) this article does not present a first-order theory about economics or law, but rather a meta-theory about scholarship in those areas. The article’s thesis, therefore, does not apply to itself.)

Daniel A. Farber is professor of law at the University of Minnesota. A different version of this essay appeared in the Minnesota Law Review.