Quiet as it’s kept, the era of the “militant” black leader is over. Despite the fearmongering on Drudge and elsewhere, there are no black leaders calling for insurrection.

This is a good thing, because there was far too much of this type of performance over action in the bad old days. Bad old days such as 1991, when Al Sharpton was all but ringleading the race war between blacks and Jews in Crown Heights. “If the Jews want to get it on, tell them to pin their yarmulkes back and come over to my house,” Sharpton declared. Four years later, he was speechifying against the “white interloper” when a Jewish store owner was accused of driving a black store owner out of business in Harlem. Real leaders do more than perform—and this was pure performance.

But that kind of thing—or the kind of behavior that earned Jesse Jackson a similar reputation—was a while ago now. Some comment-section posts on my recent writings on the Zimmerman trial are by whites fuming in the same old way about Jackson and Sharpton whipping blacks up, but these Rip van Winkles are stuck in a recreational groove.

Yes, Sharpton is currently organizing cross-country, “Justice for Trayvon” rallies this coming weekend. But anyone who sees demagoguery in this might benefit from spending a week or so in Egypt. His 2004 criticism of Howard Dean for not including any black people in his Vermont administration—in a state with a black population of about 3000, many of them children—was cringe-inducing, but not meaningfully disturbing, and that was almost ten years ago now.