Yesterday's big political news was that Liz Cheney will challenge Senator Mike Enzi in 2014. A Republican is going to win this race either way, so there isn't much more at stake than the civility of dinner parties in Jackson. But when news about Wyoming's senator is dominating Twitter, it's worth remembering that we shouldn't really need to think about any of this. Wyoming probably shouldn’t get a Senate seat at all, let alone two.

Yes, I’m aware that the Senate represents the states. I've even known this for a long time: I got to play Roger Sherman—one of the Connecticut delegates who proposed the “Connecticut Compromise”—in a mock constitutional convention in seventh grade. I'm also aware that the only remedy is another constitutional convention. But it is preposterous that Wyoming’s 570,000 people get two Senators:

—There are at least 100 counties with more people than Wyoming.

—Rhode Island’s largest county has more people than Wyoming.