You don’t name your publication the Los Angeles Review of Books unless you are trying to make a statement. Most obviously an allusion to the august, 50-year-old New York Review of Books, the website is more broadly a flag-planting atop an American literary scene that, despite the vastness of the continent, has for at least a century been overwhelmingly weighted on a small, dinky island in the far northeast. Editor Tom Lutz, a professor at UC-Riverside, said as much to the Los Angeles Times when the LARB launched a little over a year ago: “We are not under the shadow of the New York publishing industry and the kind of conventional wisdom of that industry.”

Still, that would suggest mere apathy toward “The City.” A couple days ago, the LARB attacked the NYRB in a way that suggests Lutz would rather be the one casting the shadow.

The NYRB had published a review, by the esteemed poet Frederick Seidel, of Rachel Kushner’s novel The Flamethrowers. It was not especially kind, though it was far from a pan. “There’s a tremendous comic energy in the characters in the book, a downtown outlandishness, comic but usually not funny, brilliant fiery invention, but somehow lacking in feeling,” Seidel declaimed. “The book has heat but lacks warmth.” Then the LARB published a response to Seidel’s “gallingly condescending, often inadequate review” by Nicholas Miriello, Huffington Post’s managing blog editor, who accused Seidel of showboating and failing to evaluate Kushner’s novel on its own terms. At roughly 2,650 words, Miriello's screed ran about 400 words longer than Seidel’s review itself. It concluded, “What is this review interested in? Frederick Seidel.”

But the offense may have been less literary than coastal. Seidel, who lives in New York, wrote that “the novel too often sounds like the stylized voice-over narration of film noir, sardonic, self-conscious, very American, the sound of Dashiell Hammett, Raymond Chandler, Fred MacMurray in Double Indemnity”—California references, all. There is nothing quite so explicitly regional in Miriello’s rebuttal, but consider that he’s responding in the Los Angeles Review of Books to a New York-based poet writing in the New York Review of Books about an L.A.-based novelist's latest book, which, though for large stretches based in New York, undeniably crackles—particularly in scenes based in the Nevada desert—with the western flair of an Ed Ruscha work. (Both Kushner and NYRB editor Bob Silvers are traveling and couldn’t comment.)